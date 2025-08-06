Forecasters are predicting an extreme heat wave over the weekend, with temperatures expected to rise towards the end of the week.

Wednesday's weather will be partly cloudy to clear. A slight increase in temperatures will be felt in the mountains and inland areas, with heat stress becoming noticeable there.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to clear. A slight increase in temperatures is expected, especially in the mountains and inland areas.

Friday will see a further rise in temperatures will occur, especially in the mountains and inland areas, where conditions will be hotter than usual, even reaching scorching levels. The coastal plain will feel humid. Extreme temperatures will persist, especially in the eastern part of the country. A significant intensification of heat stress is expected across most areas, with heavy to extreme heat stress in most regions.

Saturday will see an additional slight increase in temperatures, with an additional intensification of heat stress. Conditions will be hotter than usual to scorching in the mountains and inland areas, and humid along the coastline. Extreme temperatures will continue, particularly in the eastern part of the country, with extreme heat stress continuing in most areas.