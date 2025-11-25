Firefighters from the Samaria region arrived on Tuesday morning at the town of Elkana due to reports of severe flooding in several homes.

According to first responders, the water level reached nearly a meter (3.2 feet), making it difficult for residents, especially small children, to leave their homes.

The rescue teams acted swiftly to safely evacuate the residents, including a mother and infant who were trapped in their home.

Assistant Battalion Chief Tomer Becher, the shift commander who oversaw the operation, recounted: "We received a report of citizens who were trapped in their homes due to flooding. We in the Samaria region had prepared in advance for stormy weather, and we dispatched reinforced crews to the scene. Upon arrival, we contacted the citizens and prioritized their rescue, after which we rescued them from their homes without injury."

At the same time as the incident in Elkana, firefighters operated at several locations in southern Israel due to the severe weather. In the Yatir Stream, crews worked to rescue a pickup truck that was swept away in a flash flood. On Route 358, rescuers extracted a person trapped in a vehicle that had become stuck in flowing water that prevented further travel. In the Ramot neighborhood of Be’er Sheva, firefighters rescued two cars that were stranded in flooding.