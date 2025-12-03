A significant winter weather system is expected to reach Israel over the weekend, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, a drop in temperatures, and a widespread risk of flooding.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Wednesday, and during the morning hours, harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern mountains.

On Thursday, there will be an additional slight rise in temperatures, with the weather becoming warmer than average for the season.

Temperatures will rise yet again on Friday, and the weather will become hot and dry.

On Saturday morning, local showers will begin, first in southern Israel and later in central Israel. These rains may cause flooding, particularly in eastern regions and the Judean Desert and Dead Sea area streams. The Meteorological Service has issued warnings for flash floods along Route 90 and other high-risk areas, advising the public to avoid non-essential travel.

On Sunday, the system is expected to reach its peak. Rain will spread across the entire country, from northern Israel to Eilat, accompanied by strong winds, thunderstorms, and even hail in some regions.

A significant drop in temperatures is expected, highlighting the sharp contrast compared to this week. Forecasters note that this is one of the most complex and powerful winter weather systems recorded this year.

The Meteorological Service, Israel Police, and emergency authorities advise the public to avoid travel in flood-prone areas, move vehicles away from low-lying zones and areas prone to flooding, check drainage systems, and stay updated through official channels.