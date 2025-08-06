Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar delivered a scathing address to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, accusing the Hamas terrorist organization of "pure evil" and the international community of an "upside-down world" where Israel is blamed for the actions of its enemies.

Speaking during a session on the situation in the Middle East, Sa'ar extensively quoted the harrowing testimony of hostage families and reports detailing the atrocities of October 7th.

"I am here today, as the Foreign Minister of the State of Israel. The sovereign state of the Jewish people. Fighting for its existence for almost two years - on seven different fronts," Sa'ar declared. He began by thanking the United States and other nations for convening the urgent meeting but swiftly pivoted to condemn the "lies" and hypocrisy he heard from other representatives.

He singled out the Russian Federation, stating, "It was really funny to hear the Russian Federation representative after three and a half years of a brutal invasion and a brutal war in Ukraine and bombardments on the civilian population in Kiev and other places speaking here." He also turned his attention to the Palestinian Authority representative, saying, "I must say the Palestinians learn propaganda from you, from the Soviet era, you were good teachers."

Sa'ar asserted that the Palestinian Arabs "invented terrorism as a way to promote their means," noting that the Palestinian Authority "continues to pay salaries to terrorists and terrorist families, according to the crime the terrorist committed. And this is how they encourage terrorism until this very day."

The Foreign Minister's primary focus was the ongoing plight of the remaining 50 hostages held by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. He described their captivity as a state of "starvation" and "torture," citing the testimony of Ilay David, the brother of hostage Evyatar David, who spoke earlier before the Security Council.

Sa'ar slammed Hamas's use of "starvation and torture" as a "deliberate and well-planned sadistic propaganda campaign," citing the recent images of Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski, who appeared "like living skeletons." He contrasted the starved hostages with a "well-fed terrorist," whose "thick, meaty arm" was seen next to Evyatar, "the living skeleton forced to dig his own grave."

He rejected claims of Israeli responsibility for starvation in Gaza, stating, "Israel is facilitating huge amounts of aid into Gaza since the beginning of the war... Yet it is still accused of starvation. The truth must be told: Hamas sadistically starves our hostages while the terrorists enjoy meat, fish and vegetables."

Sa'ar also criticized the lack of international pressure on Hamas to allow the Red Cross to visit the hostages and deliver medicine, a condition explicitly agreed upon in a November 2023 deal.

The Foreign Minister warned the international community that the kidnapping of civilians is not just an Israeli problem. "Terror states and organizations kidnapping civilians is not just our problem," he said. "Today it's Israel. Tomorrow it's you!"

He took aim at the global media and the UN Secretary-General for their perceived bias against Israel. "I read the New York Times the day after Hamas released the distorted video of Evyatar David. I looked - but could not find Evyatar on the front-page," Sa'ar said. "We are witnessing the twisted anti-Israel agenda of so much of the global media."

He also noted the "deafening silence" from Secretary-General António Guterres on the plight of the hostages, contrasting it with his "endless and obsessive tweets against Israel."

Sa'ar concluded by asking three simple questions: "Who initiated the war on October 7th? Who is responsible for its continuation? For the endless suffering? There is only one clear answer: Hamas." He called on the Security Council to "finally condemn Hamas for its evil crimes... and to demand the immediate release of our all hostages."