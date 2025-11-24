Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar delivered an address on Monday before a special joint session of Paraguay's National Congress in Asunción, highlighting the deep ties between Israel and Paraguay and calling for a united international stand against terror states.

The session was attended by President of the Senate Basilio Gustavo Núñez and President of the Chamber of Deputies Raúl Latorre.

Sa'ar opened by emphasizing the historic moment in relations between the two countries, describing Israel and Paraguay as "sister nations" and expressing appreciation for the hospitality he received in Asunción. He noted Paraguay's history of hardship, including devastating wars and years of dictatorship, and praised the country's resilience in building a strong democracy.

Referencing the long-standing friendship between the nations, Sa'ar reminded lawmakers that Paraguay voted for the establishment of the State of Israel at the UN in 1947 and was among the first to recognize the new state. "The Jewish people are a nation that remembers," he said, adding that Israel would never forget Paraguay's support.

Sa'ar highlighted a new memorandum of understanding on security cooperation signed during his visit, calling it a significant expression of the strategic partnership. He arrived with a business delegation aimed at expanding cooperation in areas including water technology, agriculture, cyber, and renewable energy. Paraguay’s projected economic growth for 2025, he noted, reflects a strong and expanding economy in which Israel seeks to deepen its involvement.

Turning to Jerusalem, the minister stressed the city’s centrality to the Jewish people and rejected efforts to deny Israel's historical and biblical ties. He reiterated Israel's position that only Israeli sovereignty ensures freedom of worship for all faiths. Sa'ar also praised Paraguay’s decisions to establish its embassy in Jerusalem, with both former President Horacio Cartes and President Santiago Peña taking the step during their respective terms.

In the central portion of his speech, Sa'ar focused on what he described as the growing threat of "terror states"-territories controlled by terror groups that function as state-like entities. He warned that Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen have built extensive military infrastructures that reach far beyond the Middle East. He cited examples of cooperation between terror groups across Africa and Latin America, including connections to networks operating out of Venezuela.

Sa'ar said these terror states weaponize international aid, embed themselves in civilian life, and use state-level capabilities to pursue jihadist objectives. He argued that uprooting such entities requires coordinated international action and called on Western democracies to unite against the "axis of terror."

He noted that Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis have been weakened but not dismantled, and referenced the recent elimination of Hezbollah Chief of Staff Ali Tabatabai, whom he described as responsible for mass murder and efforts to rebuild Hezbollah's military capacity.

Sa'ar praised Paraguay for expanding its terror designations to include the political wings of Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. He called this "another example of the moral dimension in Paraguay's foreign policy."

The minister also commended President Peña’s leadership, noting that Paraguay has issued 65 statements in support of Israel since October 7. "We won't forget it," he told the lawmakers, thanking them for their "moral clarity."

Sa'ar concluded by reaffirming the strength of Israel-Paraguay relations and expressing confidence that the two nations would continue to accomplish more together.

"¡Viva Paraguay, viva Israel!" he ended. "We will always stand with you - with the people of Paraguay."