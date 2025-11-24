At a joint press conference in Asunción, Paraguay, on Monday, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar said the elimination of senior Hezbollah operative Ali Tabatabai marked an improvement for regional security, warning that Lebanon's sovereignty cannot exist so long as Hezbollah maintains its military dominance.

"The world is a better place today without Ali Tabatabai," Sa'ar stated alongside Paraguayan Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano. He described Tabatabai, Hezbollah’s Chief of Staff, as a "mass-murderer with American and Israeli blood on his hands," noting that the US had placed a five-million-dollar bounty on him. Sa'ar said Tabatabai had overseen attacks against Israel and recently spearheaded efforts to rebuild Hezbollah’s military infrastructure.

Sa'ar stressed that IDF operations targeting Hezbollah do not constitute a violation of Lebanese sovereignty. "The very existence of Hezbollah as the strongest armed force in Lebanon is a violation of Lebanese sovereignty," he said. "As long as Hezbollah is not disarmed, Lebanon will remain de-facto under Iranian occupation."

The minister warned that since the ceasefire, Hezbollah has focused on rearming despite the significant losses it suffered in 2024. "As long as Hezbollah is the strongest military force in Lebanon, Israel has no security, and Lebanon has no future," he said. He added that while Israel hopes to see Beirut dismantle Hezbollah’s arsenal, the organization is "rearming more than it is disarming."

Sa'ar also used the occasion to highlight Paraguay’s longstanding support for Israel, praising the country’s "clear moral dimension" in foreign policy. He expressed gratitude for Paraguay’s historic recognition of Israel, its decision to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, and its recent widening of terror designations to include the political wings of Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

The minister noted the growing economic partnership between the countries, citing rising bilateral trade and areas of expanding cooperation, including water technology, advanced agriculture, cyber, and renewable energy. He welcomed the signing of a new security cooperation memorandum, calling it "a clear expression of our strategic ties and mutual commitment."

Sa'ar concluded by describing the relationship between Israel and Paraguay as a long-term strategic partnership. "Together, Minister, we'll continue strengthening this partnership. ¡Muchas Gracias!"