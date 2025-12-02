A conference of honorary consuls of several countries was held at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Tuesday, with the participation of diplomatic representatives and foreign ambassadors.

During the meeting, time was opened for questions from the participants, and one of the questioners was the Irish Ambassador to Israel, Sonia McGuinness.

McGuinness addressed the minister's remarks on the subject of antisemitism and said: "Minister, I am glad that you mentioned the evil scourge that is antisemitism, and what must be done about it. But I would think that it should be managed carefully and not exploited for political interests. Antisemitism is an evil scourge and we must deal with it. Therefore, don't you think that the facts are important?".

Sa'ar responded to the ambassador while directly criticizing the conduct of the Irish authorities regarding antisemitic initiatives. "Tell me, please, why was the antisemitic resolution of Dublin City Council published on Friday, and nothing happened until Saturday, when President Herzog and I attacked it? Only then did your Foreign Minister and your Prime Minister and everyone else wake up. Why? Why? Because you are just reacting."

The Minister then expanded his criticism of the political system in Ireland. "There is nothing in your system at the moment that can protect you from the virus of antisemitism, except external pressure and exposing the antisemitic nature of this Irish government and other institutions, and we will continue to do so, and we will continue to expose you until you really understand that you cannot deceive the world."