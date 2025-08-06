US President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed questions concerning the situation in Gaza and Israel’s potential reconquering of the region, stating that the decision ultimately lies with the Israeli government.

In response to a reporter asking whether he supports Israeli control over the entire Gaza Strip, which is Israel is reportedly considering , Trump said, “Well, I don't know what the suggestion is. I know that we are there now trying to get people fed. As you know, $60 million was given by the United States fairly recently to supply food and a lot of food, frankly, for the people of Gaza that are obviously not doing too well with the food.”

The President noted the coordination with both Israel and regional Arab states in the humanitarian effort.

“I know Israel is going to help us with that in terms of distribution, and also money. We also have the Arab states are going to help us with that in terms of the money and possibly distribution. So that's what I'm focused on.

Again referring to the potential reconquering of the Gaza Strip by Israel, Trump said, “As far as the rest of it, I really can't say. That's going to be pretty much up to Israel.”

President Trump was also asked about a disturbing video released by Hamas showing Israeli hostage Evyatar David appearing emaciated and being forced to dig his own grave inside a Hamas tunnel.

“I have, yeah. I think it's horrible. I think it's horrible,” Trump said. “And I hope a lot of people do get to see it as bad as it is, because I think it's a horrible thing.”