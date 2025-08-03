French President Emmanuel Macron, who has promised to recognize a Palestinian state next month, accused Hamas of "abject cruelty" and "limitless inhumanity" following the recent publication of videos showing Israeli hostages in captivity by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

"Abject cruelty, limitless inhumanity: this is what Hamas embodies," Macron wrote in a post to X. "The unbearable images released this morning, showing Israeli hostages held in Gaza, remind us of this with horror."

"We think with emotion of Evyatar David, of Rom Braslavski, of all the hostages still held, as well as their families and loved ones plunged into hell for over 660 days," he said. "The absolute priority and imperative for France is the immediate release of all hostages."

He continued: "We continue to act relentlessly to this end, to secure this unconditional release, to reestablish an immediate ceasefire, and to enable the massive delivery of humanitarian aid, still blocked at the gates of Gaza."

In an attempt to explain why he continues to insist on recognizing a Palestinian state while Hamas remains in power despite acknowledging how inhumane the terrorist organization is, Macron said: "But this will not be enough: this work must be accompanied by a political solution for the day after. This solution is that of two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace. It is the only possible path toward a future where justice, security, and dignity are guaranteed for all the peoples of the region."

"Let there be no ambiguity: in this political perspective that we uphold, we demand the total demilitarization of Hamas, its complete exclusion from any form of governance, and the recognition of Israel by the State of Palestine," Macron concluded.

His post comes after Hamas released a one-minute video Friday showing hostage Evyatar David in visibly deteriorated condition inside a narrow tunnel. A day earlier, the Islamic Jihad terror group published footage of hostage Rom Braslavski.

The French government has come under fire in recent days, after Macron announced that his country would officially recognize the “State of Palestine” at the United Nations in September.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced Macron’s announcement, stating. "We strongly condemn President Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state next to Tel Aviv in the wake of the October 7 massacre. Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became. A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it. Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel," he said.

Macron has been critical of Israel and its actions in Gaza. He twice called for an arms embargo against Israel to stop the conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah, saying that "stopping the export of weapons" used by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon was the only way to end fighting there.