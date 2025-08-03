A photo published on Sunday, taken during an assault on a Jewish farm near Aqraba in Samaria on Saturday, clearly shows the assailant who was killed holding a stone during the violent attack.

The photo proves the claims of the security forces and farmers, according to which their lives were threatened to the extent that they had to open fire in self-defense.

On Saturday afternoon, dozens of Arab rioters from Aqraba descended on a Jewish farm in Samaria. The farmers called security forces, and IDF troops were dispatched to the scene.

Joining the initial assault were dozens of additional rioters, also arriving from the direction of the village of Aqraba. At one point, around 100 attackers - some armed with clubs - advanced toward the farm’s entrance while hurling rocks. IDF forces and a security guard pushed the rioters back toward the village. As dozens of attackers continued throwing rocks at them, the soldiers and the guard, feeling threatened, responded with defensive fire to disperse the rioters and prevent injury.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, voiced support for the residents and soldiers and called for the arrest of the rioters from Aqraba.

"We are witnessing a wave of attempted terror attacks and life-threatening incidents in the communities, and especially at agricultural farms," he said. "I unequivocally support residents of the farm and the IDF soldiers arrived at the scene, who acted together to protect human life, and I commend their efforts. We firmly insist on protecting security and human lives."

"I call on the IDF, Israel Police, and security forces to arrest the rioters, some of whom were clearly documented. The people of Israel support the IDF soldiers, security forces, and residents — in Samaria and everywhere."