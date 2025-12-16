Samaria mayors and governors ecently wrote to the ministers of Defense, Finance, National Security, Transportation and Justice demanding a change in the policy for entry of Israeli citizens into Area A and equal enforcement at the security crossings.

The appeal comes against the backdrop of unusual traffic congestion at the Eliyahu crossing and on key routes in the area, which, they say, pose an immediate danger to Israelis.

The appeal follows a professional meeting held several weeks ago in Karnei Shomron with the regional division commander, military and police officials and local leaders, where the data and the dangers were presented.

The appeal claims that there has been a significant increase in the entry of Arab Israeli civilians into the city of Qalqilya for shopping and leisure.

Following the closure of other crossings, all traffic is funneled to the Eliyahu crossing, which cannot cope with the traffic volumes. The congestion spills onto Route 55 and affects tens of thousands of Israelis in communities such as Karnei Shomron, Kedumim, Emanuel and the Gav HaHar region.

This constitutes a real security and safety risk, particularly in light of two shooting attacks that occurred in the area over the past year and a half. They cite the absence of a systemic response despite proposed solutions, including the reopening of another crossing that previously operated.

The letter also demands either a completely new policy at the checkpoint or equal enforcement of the law against any Israeli citizen passing into Area A - Arab Israelis included. "The continuation of the current situation harms security, the economy, transportation and public trust," the letter states.