Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday night responded to the publication of footage revealing the starvation and inhumane conditions in which Hamas is holding Israeli hostages.

"The faces of hostages, Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski, say it all," Herzog noted. "Forced to dig their own graves. Tormented with execution. Starved, tortured, wasting away in Hamas’ terror tunnels."

"But Hamas doesn’t just starve the hostages. It starves the people of Gaza, by looting aid and blocking humanitarian deliveries which Israel has worked with its international partners to increase.

"Now Hamas spreads lies and libels, blaming Israel to exploit global compassion. Hamas rejoices as it succeeds in distracting the world from their own crimes against humanity."

"This is pure cruelty," Herzog stressed. "I urge world leaders: demand the hostages’ release. Ensure aid reaches civilians - not terrorists."

"This is a test of humanity. Silence is not an option."