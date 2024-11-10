The Israeli National Security Council (NSC) published a warning and clarification on Sunday for Israelis abroad following the violent attacks in Amsterdam last week.

The NSC stated that in the past few days, there have been calls among pro-Palestinian/terrorist-supporter groups to harm Israelis and Jews, under the pretense of demonstrations and protests, taking advantage of mass gatherings (sports and cultural events) to maximize the damage and the media coverage. In addition, preparations to harm Israelis have been identified in several European cities, including Brussels (Belgium), major cities in the UK, Amsterdam (Netherlands), and Paris (France – around the upcoming match of the Israeli team on November 14).

Given the dynamics of these incidents: independent parties who group online, their broad presence in various countries around the world, actual attempts to hold demonstrations and protests (some of them violent), and concerns that supporters of terrorism/lone wolf attackers will try to blend into these riots with the goal of carrying out an attack -

The National Security Council's recommendations:

1. In the coming week, categorically avoid attending Israeli sports/cultural events abroad, specifically the Israeli teams’ upcoming match in Paris (November 14).

2. Stay away from demonstrations and protests of any kind.

3. Inform local security forces immediately about any violence/threat/attack.

4. Be extra careful about concealing anything that could identify you as Israeli/Jewish, including when booking taxis/cars through applications (use the assistance of a third party, such as the reception desk in your hotel).

5. Before traveling, check if there are any areas/sites at your destination that are known to be problematic—demonstrations, riots, crime, population of immigrants from countries that are hostile to Israel.

The NSC stressed: "If you are concerned that you have been exposed to a terrorist threat while abroad, first contact the local security forces of that country and then the NSC’s travel alert hotline (active 24/7), at +972-2-666-7444. For questions on other subjects or other incidents, such as health matters, personal security in relation to crime or antisemitism, consular issues, etc., please contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emergency hotline (active 24/7), at +972-2-5303155."