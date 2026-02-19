תיעוד מרגעי המעצר ממצלמות הקסדה דוברות המשטרה

Cameras mounted on the helmets of Jerusalem Border Police officers captured an operation in the capital's Abu Tor neighborhood, during which the forces seized three M-16 assault rifles, loaded ammunition clips, and a large amount of ammunition.

The footage shows the forces in action, conducting the arrest and locating the weaponry. During the operation, the officers arrested a resident of the neighborhood in his 30s.

The operation was carried out after intelligence was received regarding a suspect in weapons offences. Jerusalem District Police Oz Station detectives, together with Jerusalem Border Police Mistarvim officers and the K-9 Unit, raided the suspect's home in the Abu Tor neighborhood, close to the city center.

According to the police, "The weapons that were seized probably would have reached criminal or terrorist elements and would have been used in criminal or terrorist attacks."