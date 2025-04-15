IDF, ISA, eliminate Hamas' Shejaiya Battalion commander

On Sunday night, the IDF and ISA conducted a strike in the Shejaiya area, eliminating the terrorist Muhammad al-‘Ajlah, who had succeeded Haitham Rizq Abd al-Karim Sheikh Khalil as commander of Hamas’ Shejaiya battalion.

Khalil was eliminated last week.

Throughout the war, the terrorist al-‘Ajlah served as the commander of a combat support company in the Shejaiya battalion. He was responsible for arming the battalion's terrorists with weapons used to carry out terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Al-‘Ajlah was the fifth commander of Hamas' Shejaiya battalion to be eliminated since the beginning of the war, and the third since the start of the renewed operations in Gaza.

The IDF stressed, "Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including issuing advanced warnings to civilians, precise munitions, and aerial surveillance. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against terrorists of the Hamas terrorist organization."