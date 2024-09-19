A guest lecture by Israeli engineering Professor Shahar Kvatinsky at MIT was disrupted on Wednesday by anti-Israel students who entered the lecture and verbally attacked the lecturer.

Besides the verbal assault, the anti-Israel students helped themselves to the pies of pizza that were intended for those who came to listen to Prof. Kvatinsky. According to Will Sussman, a PhD student at the university who attended the lecture, the protesters took nine pizzas in total.

"First, a student took four pizzas, left, and came back to call the veteran professor a 'murderer' and the rest of us a 'bunch of people apologizing for him. This is bullshit,' she said, 'you all should not be able to talk about sexual assault like authorities on the topic,'" Sussman recounted in a post on X.

He continued: "A second student took two pizzas, and a third student took three more. The first student stormed out with her comrades, calling us “brainless morons” (in Tamil, for some reason) and raised a fist to say “Free Palestine.'"

Sussman remarked: "Those nine pizzas will definitely free Palestine."