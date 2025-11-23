The IDF struck a senior terrorist in the Hezbollah organization today (Sunday) at noon, in an unusual aerial attack conducted in the heart of Beirut's Dahieh suburb.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit: “A short while ago, the IDF conducted a precise strike targeting a key Hezbollah terrorist in Beirut. Details to follow.”

The Israeli Prime Minister's office confirmed that the target of the strike in the Lebanese capital was Hezbollah Chief of Staff Haytham Ali Tabataba'i. "A short while ago, in the heart of Beirut, the IDF attacked the Hezbollah Chief of Staff, who had been leading the terrorist organization's buildup and rearmament. Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the attack upon the recommendation of the Defense Minister and the IDF Chief of Staff. Israel is determined to act to achieve its objectives everywhere and at all times."

Tabataba'i was one of the senior commanders in the terror organization in recent years. In recent years, he oversaw Hezbollah's special forces. After the senior chain of command was eliminated, he became the organization's acting chief of staff and its most senior military figure.

Tabataba’i was wanted by the United States, with the State Department's Rewards for Justice program offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his capture.

Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the strike: "We will continue to act forcefully to prevent any threat to the residents of the north and the State of Israel. Anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have his hand cut off. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I are determined to continue the policy of maximum enforcement in Lebanon and anywhere else. We will not allow a return to the reality of before October 7th."

On Saturday, the IDF eliminated Kamel Reza Karnabsh, a Hezbollah operative active in the Meifadon area of southern Lebanon. According to the IDF, the terrorist had been working to rebuild the organization’s activities in the region.

In another strike led by the 91st Division, another Hezbollah terrorist was eliminated in the area of the village of Khoula.

The IDF noted that the terrorist served as a local Hezbollah representative and was responsible for managing relations between the organization and local residents on military and economic matters, including the takeover of private property for terror purposes.