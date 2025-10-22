An unusual incident occurred last night (Tuesday) during a broadcast on Channel 14.

Several reserve soldiers, who are dealing with combat trauma, entered the studio during the live broadcast and sought to make their voices heard by the wider public.

The soldiers said they have been fighting for many months to raise awareness of the distress of combat trauma victims, allegedly without a sufficient response from the state. They claimed that dozens of soldiers who returned from fighting are suffering severe mental breakdowns and that 63 of them have committed suicide since the start of hostilities.

Guy Zaken, one of the spokesmen, described the struggle that has continued for three months, during which activists have been staying in tents outside the Knesset. According to him, even after meetings with the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister - "the solutions are not coming," and they are requesting the immediate formulation of a rehabilitation plan for discharged soldiers that would include long-term therapeutic support, family counseling and assistance with reintegration into civilian life.

The soldiers emphasized that they are not demanding money or financial compensation, but rather an organized therapeutic infrastructure and broad public recognition. They asked the channel to provide them with a regular platform to raise awareness, and warned of further suicides if the issue is not advanced immediately.

Among the proposals raised on the broadcast were the establishment of a rehabilitation program with professional accompaniment for discharged soldiers and their families, and the initiation of dedicated legislation to address combat trauma, which does not currently exist in Israeli law.

Micha, one of the participants, said that there is currently no dedicated department for combat trauma victims within the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization, and that combat trauma cases are assigned to a general PTSD department that does not suit their needs.