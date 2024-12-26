Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday evening that the Houthis in Yemen have only begun to feel Israel's power and that the attacks against them will intensify.

"We're just getting started with them. We won't allow them [to attack Israel] at this time, on this day and on other days. We will strike them relentlessly until they, too, learn," Netanyahu said in an interview with Channel 14.

"I prefer to do more and talk less, but we are committed to removing this threat as we do in other arenas. The tentacles of the octopus are being cut off one after another and the octopus itself is being attacked. We didn't make all this mighty Jewish history, from the days of our forefathers through the kings of Israel, the Maccabees, and our return to our land, so that these Ayatollahs and their proxies in the region could put an end to the Jewish story. This won't happen," the Prime Minister added.

He attacked members of the negotiation team on a hostage release deal who, he claims, are leaking classified and sensitive materials from the discussions. "The panic channels and all kinds of former officials, with the help of people from within the negotiation team, are actually strengthening Hamas. They echo Hamas' deceitful demands and cause them to entrench themselves."

"Our efforts have led to the release of more than half of the living hostages, but work remains. Three things have created a new opportunity for a deal: we eliminated the hope that Hezbollah or Iran would come to Hamas' aid, we eliminated [Yahya] Sinwar who was a huge obstacle, and we are applying heavy military pressure," Netanyahu said.