Hamas has called for intensified mass protest activity against Israel from August 1-3, seeking to capitalize on the momentum of the starvation narrative in the Gaza Strip.

In an official statement, Hamas urged global demonstrations to protest what it described as “continued Zionist aggression, destruction, and starvation in the Gaza Strip.” August 3 has been designated as a day of solidarity with Gaza, Jerusalem, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, marking one year since the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Hamas also called for increased demonstrations in front of Israeli, US, and other pro-Israel embassies around the world, claiming such actions are necessary to pressure Israel to halt its operations in Gaza.

Two days ago, senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya called on the international community to sever ties with “the Zionist enemy” and urged Muslims and “free people” around the world to march to the borders of “Palestine,” express outrage over the situation in Gaza, surround Israeli embassies, and pursue IDF soldiers through international courts.

Al-Hayya further appealed to Jordanians to “mobilize to prevent Israel from dedicating time for Jewish worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” and to thwart what he referred to as the “alternative homeland solution.” He also called on the Egyptian people and leadership to take steps to open the Rafah crossing.

Rejecting ongoing negotiations under what he labeled “destruction, starvation, and siege,” al-Hayya stated that the only meaningful indicator of serious talks would be the immediate and dignified delivery of humanitarian aid and food. He again condemned airdrops of humanitarian aid as “propaganda to cover up Israeli crimes.”