The Consulate General of Israel in New York Ofir Akunis has launched a new awareness campaign in Times Square in Manhattan, marking 700 days since the October 7 massacre.

The campaign is part of a series of initiatives led by the Consulate over the past year, under Consul Ofir Akunis.

Akunis said, "This is the 700th day of the heinous massacre, the most evil act of Satan in human history, after the Holocaust, that was committed against the successors of the Nazis - Hamas. Every human being with a beating heart cannot help but be shocked by the massacre, the burning of entire families alive, the rape, the beheading and amputation of other body parts by the monsters who invaded Israel from Gaza 700 days ago today."

Akunis added, "48 hostages at home and the complete removal of Hamas from Gaza - at that moment the war will end and the reconstruction of Gaza will begin without the Hamas devil in it anymore. 700 days and whoever in the world criticizes and condemns Israel is himself a supporter of Hamas."