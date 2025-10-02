British PM Starmer made a video statement this evening condemning the deadly attack against the Manchester Jewish community over Yom Kippur.

"Earlier today, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for Jews, a vile individual committed a terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they were Jews, and Britain because of our values," he said.

"So many Jewish families came to this country seeking refuge, fleeing the greatest evil ever inflicted on a people. Britain welcome them, and communities like Manchester offered safety, but also the security that comes from a promise - that Britain is a country that stands up to hatred. We don't just provide refuge, we provide a home."

"For so many Jewish families, that is the story of Britain. But Britain is also a country where Jewish homes, buildings, synagogues, even schools require daily, round the clock protection, where dedicated specialist security is necessary, because of the daily threat of anti-Semitic hatred. Today's horrific incident shows why."

"While this is not a new hate, we must be clear - antisemitism is rising once again, and Britain must defeat it once again."

"On behalf of the nation, I want to offer my condolences to the families of those affected. I want to thank the Greater Manchester Police, the first responders, and those dedicated security specialists. There is no doubt whatsoever that they have prevented an even greater tragedy, and we thank them for their bravery."

"To every Jewish person in this country, I want to say this: I know how much fear you will be holding inside of you. I really do. On behalf of my country, I want to express my solidarity and also my sadness. You shouldn't have to live with these fears - no one should have to do that."

"I promise you that I will do everything in my power to give you the security you deserve, starting with a more visible police presence protecting your community. I promise you that over the coming days you will see the other Britain - the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love. I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that this is a place where you and your family are safe, secure, and belong."

Along with the statement, he tweeted that "This was a vile terrorist attack that attacked Jews, because they are Jews."

"Antisemitism is a hatred that is rising, once again. Britain must defeat it, once again," he warned.

"To every Jewish person in this country: I promise that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security you deserve."