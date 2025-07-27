Rabbi Shalom Yisrael Dirnfeld, a prominent Belzer hasid in Jerusalem, passed away Sunday morning at age 68 after a lengthy illness.

Rabbi Dirnfeld served as the dean of the Torah V'emuna Yeshiva, and is considered one of the most prominent Belz educators in Jerusalem.

In addition to his educational activities, Rabbi Dirnfeld served in various communal roles, including that of cantor in the hasidic sect's largest synagogue.

Twenty years ago, Rabbi Dirnfeld became dean of Torah V'emuna, a yeshiva which aims to draw secular Jews towards a religious lifestyle.

As part of his job, Rabbi Dirnfeld headed a special curriculum and created a community of active graduates in the field of outreach.

In recent years, he battled a severe illness, but continued his educational activities as much as he was able to. Rabbi Dirnfeld passed away Sunday morning at a Jerusalem hospital, surrounded by his family.