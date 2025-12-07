A special international medical operation saved the life of Linoy Amsalem, 32, from Hadera, who underwent an emergency liver transplant at Beilinson Hospital after four years of severe liver disease and a sharp deterioration in her condition.

On Friday, about ten days ago, the National Transplant Center approached the Department of Organ Transplantation with an offer for a liver donated in Cyprus, as part of a collaboration led by the center's director, Dr. Tamar Ashkenazi.

In a synchronized process that required great precision, an air ambulance was launched and Dr. Aviad Gravetz and Dr. Fahim Kanaani departed from the airport for the organ-saving surgery at the Nicosia Hospital. The heart was taken by a team from Greece, and the kidneys by a local team in Cyprus led by Dr. Michael Papulas.

At the same time, the Beilinson team in Israel prepared to receive the organ and perform the transplant, in precise cooperation designed to prevent the liver from staying outside the body for too long.

ניתוח השתלה צילום: דוברות בית החולים בילינסון

Preparations in Israel began as soon as the plane took off on its return journey, and the transplant itself was successfully performed by the director of the transplant department, Dr. Eviatar Nesher, and his deputy, Dr. Vladimir Tank. Dozens of staff members - anesthesiologists, operating room nurses, anesthesia technicians, transplant coordinators, blood bank workers and laboratory staff - were involved in the operation.

After the surgery, Linoy was hospitalized in intensive care unit, and later transferred to the transplant department, when her condition stabilized. Linoy, who due to her illness began a surrogacy process, now expresses hope to fulfill her dream of motherhood without having to resort to a surrogate. "Until four years ago, I was completely healthy. My biggest dream is to have children. I owe my life to Dr. Michal Cohen and transplant coordinator Sigal Cohen, who accompanied me and never left me alone for a minute."

Dr. Nesher emphasized the magnitude of the operation: "In order for this transplant to be carried out, we had to ensure precise collaborations. So many dedicated people participated in this operation to save the life of one young patient. Everyone is driven by a force of values ​​and a sense of mission."

Dr. Tamar Ashkenazi said that every such international operation is exciting anew. "This time, we were particularly impressed by the flexibility and willingness of the team in Cyprus to wait for us to schedule the operating room."