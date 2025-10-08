Capt. (res.) Rabbi Liraz Zeira, a Chabad emissary who was severely wounded by a landmine explosion in southern Syria and lost both his legs, made his way to the sukkah at Assaf Harofeh Hospital and waved the Four Species as required for the holiday of Sukkot.

Zeira, a Chabad emissary to colleges in Jerusalem and father of five, served as a commander in the Paratrooper Brigade and recently moved to a position in the IDF Rabbinate.

After his severe injury, he regained consciousness about a week ago. He has since even managed to pray with visitors and said, "I want to get up and dance." Recently, he was filmed affixing mezuzot in buildings where the IDF operates in Syrian territory.

He is being treated in the intensive care unit, where he is receiving combined care from several departments — plastic surgery, orthopedics, and hyperbaric chamber treatment.

Prof. Lior Heller of the plastic surgery department at Shamir Hospital explained that the medical team will provide as broad a medical support framework as possible to advance him to the next stage on the way to full function. He added that the hospital has extensive experience treating war casualties and trauma victims.