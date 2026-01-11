Over the weekend, officers from the Judea and Samaria District arrested the widow of Yahya Ayyash after she published content on social media that the police classified as incitement, praising terrorist organizations and attackers.

The arrest was carried out by the Judea and Samaria Crime Fighting Unit in coordination with the Border Police.

According to police, the suspect, a woman in her 50s from Nablus, recently posted messages inciting violence, including the statement: "Gaza, you deserve this organization that always struck fear into the enemy, to be on your land."

Among her posts was a propaganda video glorifying Yahya Ayyash. The video included footage of suicide bombings on buses, images of weapons and explosions, mass funerals, and concluded with an inciting call to continue the path of terror under the title "Hope Will Return."

Yahya Ayyash, known as “The Engineer," was a founder of Hamas’ military wing and a mastermind of suicide attacks responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Israelis. He was killed by Israeli security forces in 1996.

Police noted that in other posts, the suspect praised additional attackers, referring to them as “brothers" and “stars of the path," thereby glorifying acts of terror.

In a separate case over the weekend, a man in his 50s from Nablus was arrested by officers from Ariel Police Station along with Samaria Border Police personnel after posting inciting content and expressing support for terrorist organizations. He was taken for questioning at Ariel Police Station to complete the investigation.

The police emphasized that the Judea and Samaria District “will continue to act decisively to monitor, identify, and expose inciters" and stressed: “Anyone who identifies with, supports, encourages, or incites terror and acts of violence should know that our eyes are open. We will use all measures at our disposal. There is zero tolerance for incitement or support for terrorists and terrorist organizations."