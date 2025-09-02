The Israel Airports Authority (IAA) issued a warning on Tuesday to all departing travelers against using valet parking services at Ben Gurion Airport. The authority stressed that the services are not operated by the airport and that anyone who offers such a service is violating the law.

The Ben Gurion Airport complaints department received a multitude of complaints recently from travellers who claimed that when they returned from their visit abroad, they discovered that their cars had traveled hundreds or even thousands of kilometers during their trip. Others found their vehicles damaged upon return, and were even hit with traffic offenses, parking fines, and speeding violations. Some reported that they were unable to receive a receipt for the service.

The Airports Authority noted that those providing the service are unprofessional, and clarified that it is "not liable for damages to travelers or their vehicles, and anyone who chooses this service assumes the full risk."

Due to the influx of cases, the IAA stated that it will increase enforcement against these violations, submit legal suits, remove violators from the airport, and work to prevent their operations on the premises.

The IAA stressed that the official and safe alternative is to use its short- or long-term parking lots in the airport, from which a free shuttle service operates to the terminals.