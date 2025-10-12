Ahead of the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, the Israel Airports Authority held extensive preparations with the participation of all professional, operational and security bodies operating at Ben-Gurion Airport.

The preparations include comprehensive inter-agency coordination and security and logistical arrangements ahead of the presidential aircraft's landing and the visit of the U.S. delegation.

Due to security arrangements, extensive traffic disruptions are expected on the roads leading to Ben-Gurion Airport from 06:00 to 14:00.

The Airports Authority recommends that passengers arrive at and depart from the airport by Israel Rail, which will operate an enhanced service during the day.

All international flights scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 from 08:00 until the end of the day (13.10) will be moved to depart from Terminal 3.

Significant changes and cancellations of some flights are expected at Ramon Airport.

Taxi and shuttle services to and from the airport will not be available during the day (06:00-14:00) due to road closures.

"The Airports Authority is working to minimize disruptions to flight schedules and passenger services, but delays and disturbances may occur, and therefore public understanding and patience are required on this historic day," it said.