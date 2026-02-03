US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee delivered a powerful address at the launch of HolyLandTravel.aian innovative, free online platform geared at Evangelical Christians, that builds tailor-made pilgrimage itineraries in seconds, then generates videos and podcasts to teach about the selected sites. The program is an initiative of American-Israeli philanthropist Jack Gottlieb and his organization Abrahamic Pilgrimage who collaborated with computer science students at Reichman University in developing the platform.

Speaking at the event, which was held in Tel Aviv at the annual IMTM tourism conference, Huckabee said: “There are 80 million Evangelical Christians in America, and all of them would want to travel here. I have seen hundreds of all ages make the journey and experience a trip of a lifetime. It’s not just the size of the country, but the unbelievable impact it has on the world every day. In 1973, I discovered a place that is absolute magic, where you can see with your own eyes what you have seen in the pages of the Bible. Once you have come to Israel and walked the land, for the rest of your life you will read the Bible in 4K living dynamic color."

Huckabee continued: “That’s the reason why anyone, whatever age or faith, will find this to be one of the most incredible experiences they could have. Start planning a trip with your friends and family with this incredible app." Said Huckabee who, as a Baptist pastor, spent decades bringing thousands of Christian pilgrims to Israel on pilgrimage tours.

Jack Gottlieb explained: “HolyLandTravel.ai is where the past meets the future. Whether at home or already in the land, pilgrims can bring the Bible alive by planning their journey and logistics in seconds, then kick back for days learning about each and every place with their own specially generated AI podcasts and videos."

Gottlieb went on to explain: “The last five years have been devastating for the Israeli tourism industry. That is why we teamed up with some of the brightest young minds from Reichman University to bring back the pilgrims. Mainstream AI platforms have become the new travel agents, but unlike HolyLandTravel.ai they are not programmed to understand the unique nuance and complexity of religious journeys to the Holy Land."

Stephen Rubin, who spent a decade working in the tourism industry before being appointed Director of Tourism at the Jerusalem Development Authority, praised the HolyLandTravel.ai, saying: “This initiative is a blessing not just for those in tourism but also for the country. Proactively reaching out to our friends, the millions of believers, and providing a platform directly connecting them to Jerusalem and Israel will eventually translate into a post October 7threnaissance within pilgrimage tourism. “

Jack Gottlieb concluded: “Like everything in Artificial Intelligence, this HolyLandTravel.ai will only improve with time. We have begun by showcasing the city of Jerusalem, the holiest and arguably the most complex city on earth. Within months, we will have the entire Land at clicks length. We are first gifting this to the Evangelical Christian world, Israel’s largest and most loyal audience, with plans to improve the experience to give every person from all denominations and faith, the opportunity to see Israel in the best possible light."

HolyLandTravel.AI, the first AI-driven pilgrimage planning app, is a one-stop platform for pilgrims, for those about to travel and those in the pre-planning stage. The app offers curated, personalized planning and logistics on a practical level, as well as inspiration and storytelling on a spiritual level that creates an immersive and personalized inspirational experience. HolyLandTravel.AI app auto-generates customized podcasts and video tours tailored to the exact sites, themes and faith journeys selected by the user, including an integrated Google maps-based layer. Journeys can be saved, edited, and shared, fostering community and engagement.

The launch platform is targeted to the Christian Evangelical market, with additional denominational layers to be added shortly (Catholic, Orthodox etc).