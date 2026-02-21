US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has said that Israel has a right to large swaths of the Middle East.

Speaking on the Tucker Carlson Show in an interview released Friday, Huckabee quoted Genesis 15:18, in which G-d promises Abraham, then known as Abram, that his descendants would inherit the land, "from the Nile to the Euphrates."

Carlson noted that this verse would mean Israel has a right to claim land in "basically the entire Middle East," including Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and even parts of Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Huckabee corrected him, saying, "Not sure we'd go that far," and noting, "It would be a big piece of land."

But when Carlson asked, "Does Israel have the right to that land?" Huckabee responded, "It would be fine if they took it all."

Huckabee also stressed that despite this, Israel is not seeking to take over the Middle East, but does have a right to live in the land currently under Israeli sovereignty.