The office of State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman on Wednesday responded to the Supreme Court's decision to issue an interim order suspending his investigation into the October 7 massacre.

In a statement issued after Supreme Court justices issued an interim order suspending further review of eight audit reports concerning the core issues of the October 7th failure, the State Comptroller and Ombudsman’s Office stressed, "We will act in accordance with the Supreme Court’s decision."

The statement added, "For nearly two years, the State Comptroller’s Office has fulfilled its role regarding dozens of audits related to the events of October 7th. During this period, extensive materials were collected, and hundreds of issues were examined with two main objectives: First, to summarize audit conclusions so that lessons can be learned in both the public civilian and security systems. Second, to provide the Israeli public with a reliable, valid, and detailed response after they have been left for over two years without an answer on many issues related to October 7."

"Today, an interim Supreme Court decision was made, demanding that the State Comptroller freeze work on the eight audits he conducted."

The statement also stressed, "It is important to recall that the work of the State Comptroller’s Office is characterized by independence and objectivity. Especially in these days, it is crucial to preserve the role, authority, and function of this central institution in the country, which is primarily responsible for auditing the executive branch of the State of Israel and its agencies.

"So far, the State Comptroller is the only state authority that has acted to bring the truth to light and provide answers to Israeli citizens regarding the October 7th failure. Without publishing the reports to the public, deficiencies will not be corrected - including deficiencies whose correction could save lives," the office warned.