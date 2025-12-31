The Supreme Court ordered this morning (Wednesday) the State Comptroller to temporarily freeze part of the audit procedures related to the events of October 7 and the Swords of Iron war.

The order was issued in two petitions filed - one by the Military Defense and the other by the Movement for Quality Government.

The court ruled that a conditional order should be issued instructing the State Comptroller to explain why he should not refrain from conducting audits in areas related to policy, strategy, or matters requiring extensive factual investigation.

Among the issues are strategic decisions relating to October 7 is the response of the political leaderhip and military officials, and the personal responsibilities of senior officials.

In addition, an interim order was issued instructing the State Comptroller to refrain from taking practical actions on these matters - including summoning witnesses, collecting documents or publishing drafts - until he submits his response, which was set for one month hence.

The petition argued that the procedural rights of the parties involved must be protected and that duplication with investigative proceedings or inquiry committees should be avoided. The judges noted the importance of the time factor and clarified that agreements reached in another case should not be applied to all parties in the current cases.