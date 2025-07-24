Seven people were injured Thursday morning in a ramming attack at a bus stop near the entrance of Kfar Yona in central Israel.

Two of the victims are in moderate condition and five suffered light injuries.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams are treating the victims, all of whom were standing at a bus stop.

The circumstances of the ramming are under investigation.

Initial reports say the perpetrator escaped the scene; police are attempting to catch him. A police helicopter has been called to aid in locating the vehicle, which escaped on Route 57 towards Nitzanei Oz.

MDA stated: "MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment and evacuating a young man and woman, both around 20 years old, in moderate condition and fully conscious, with limb injuries, to Laniado Hospital. Several others with light injuries are being treated at the scene."

This is a developing story.