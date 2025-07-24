The Jerusalem Juvenile Magistrate's Court has ordered an Arab minor to pay NIS 100,000 in compensation to a Hasidic Jewish man he assaulted in Jerusalem's Old City. The ruling comes following a civil lawsuit filed by the victim, in which the defendant did not present a defense.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on Hagai Street as the 40-year-old Jewish man, a Jerusalem resident and father of ten, was on his way to pray at the Western Wall. The assailant reportedly approached him, forcefully pulled his sideburns, and fled the scene.

The plaintiff described the attack as a serious antisemitic incident, stating he felt targeted due to his Hasidic appearance. Tradiional Hasidic appearance frequently includes long and carefully arranged aideburns. He reported experiencing physical pain, emotional distress, and ongoing fear as a result of the assault.

The minor was previously convicted in a criminal case under a plea deal, which included a one-month prison sentence and an obligation to pay restitution. The civil case now adds an additional financial penalty.

Attorney Chaim Bleicher of the Honenu legal organization, who represented the victim, welcomed the court’s decision. “Nationalist and antisemitic attacks in Jerusalem are an intolerable phenomenon,” he said. “This ruling sends a clear message: there is a price for violence, and it will be paid.”