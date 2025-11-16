תיעוד: ערבי תלש דגל ישראל מרכב - התיק נגדו נסגר צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu organization wrote to the Attorney General's Office demanding the arrest of an Arab who ripped an Israeli flag from a Jew's car in Jerusalem about six months ago.

After the incident, the Jew filed a complaint with the police and provided documentation of the incident, but the case against the Arab was closed.

In his letter, the lawyer describes the incident. "In the video documenting the crime, the perpetrator is seen getting off a motorcycle, approaching the vehicle and tearing off the flag. According to this, the suspect's identity is known, so it is not clear why the case was closed."

"This is an attack on the flag and symbol of the state, as well as malicious damage to property, and all of this is for a clearly nationalistic motive. All of this is done when the perpetrator is determined in his actions, stops the motorcycle he is riding and commits the crime. Closing the case without doing anything radiates weakness and paves the way for continued nationalist terrorist acts, after which no one will be able to justify us. "I will ask that the case be opened, that an indictment be filed against the offender and that he be brought to justice," he concludes his claim.