National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Monday accompanied his eldest son, Shuvael, to the draft office, ahead of his enlistment in an elite IDF unit.

"With G-d's help, you will succeed," the elder Ben Gvir proudly told his son. "This is a mission, it's a great merit to serve the nation of Israel."

He added, "As always, I say to you: One hair on your head is worth a thousand terrorists."

"Don't keep score, don't get confused, and with G-d's help, you and your generation will bring us to victory."