תיעוד מהימים שלפני הפלישה: חמאס תרגל את חטיפת השר בן גביר חדשות 13

Just days before the October 7th massacre, Hamas's elite Nukhba unit carried out a final exercise during which they rehearsed infiltrating deep into Israeli territory and the kidnapping of Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In footage from body cameras obtained by Channel 13 News, a terrorist disguised as Ben-Gvir - including a suit, mask, and hairstyle - can be seen being led under the threat of a Kalashnikov rifle to a vehicle, and later transferred to another vehicle, in what appeared to be a simulation of an abduction to Gaza.

The footage also shows Hamas's air unit. Days before the invasion, the terrorists are seen preparing drones using hot glue, following operating instructions taken from the internet. They were also seen in possession of detailed maps of the deployment of Israel's air defenses. A briefing with Hamas commanders can be seen as well.

תגובת השר בן גביר דוברות

Minister Ben-Gvir commented, "This astonishing exposure of Hamas's plans before October 7th joins six other times in which those cursed ones tried to harm my family and me. I will not be deterred, I will continue to make changes in the prisons and will continue to carry out the reform in the distribution of weapons and civilian security squads. I will continue to demolish illegal houses in the Negev, I will continue to promote sovereignty on the Temple Mount, I will continue to do everything I have done, and I demand that the Prime Minister pass a death penalty law for terrorists. This is our chance to hurt and break their motivation, I am not afraid!"