The Knesset plenum voted on Wednesday afternoon to approve a resolution affirming the State of Israel’s natural, historical, and legal right to all parts of the Land of Israel, with specific emphasis on Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

The resolution passed with a majority of 71 Members of Knesset, with only the 13 votes of the Arab parties and the "Democrats" party led by Yair Golan against, while Blue and White and Yesh Atid parties were absent from the vote.

The resolution states that these territories are an inseparable part of the Jewish people’s historic, cultural, and spiritual homeland, and that cities such as Hebron, Shechem (Nablus), Shiloh, and Beit El reflect the historical continuity of Jewish existence in the Land of Israel.

The document further stresses that the events of October 7th proved that the establishment of a Palestinian state would pose an existential threat to Israel and undermine regional stability. The Knesset reiterated its position that the idea of a Palestinian state has been removed from the agenda.

Later, the Knesset called on the Israeli government to "work as soon as possible to apply Israeli sovereignty, law, jurisdiction, and administration in all areas and forms of Jewish settlement in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

According to the resolution, this move will "strengthen the Jewish state and its security and will prevent any challenge to the Jewish people's basic right to peace and security in its land."

At its conclusion, the resolution called on friends of Israel around the world to "support the return of Zion and the vision of the prophets," and to stand with the State of Israel for its right to apply full sovereignty on these territories.

The proposal was led by MKs Simcha Rothman, Oded Forer, Dan Illouz, and Limor Son Har-Melech.

Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, stated: “I thank the ministers and Members of Knesset from both the coalition and the opposition who voted for this important proposal to advance Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. The approval of the proposal, by a large majority of Zionist MKs, once again proves the broad support of the people of Israel for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. It is clear and undeniable evidence of the national will to realize our values and our right to our land. This vote is a significant milestone on the path toward advancing the strategic step that will fortify the security of the entire State of Israel. I now call on the Government of Israel: Turn this decision into reality on the ground. We are at a critical and historic juncture. We must not miss this opportunity. The Yesha Council will continue to work tirelessly until Israeli sovereignty is applied in Judea and Samaria.”