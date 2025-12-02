The government of Saudi Arabia has transferred an additional financial grant of $90 million to the Palestinian Authority (PA) as part of its 2025 aid package.

The funds were delivered through Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan, Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, during a meeting in Amman with PA official Estephan Salameh, who oversees planning and international cooperation.

According to the ambassador, the grant is intended to strengthen the resilience of the Palestinian Arab population, alleviate their suffering, and support vital sectors - chief among them health and education.

Deputy PA chairman Hussein al-Sheikh expressed gratitude for the Saudi support, stating that it helps ease the Authority’s financial strain and ensures the continued operation of its institutions.

In November, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas and reaffirmed his commitment to ongoing support for the PA.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince pledged to oppose what he referred to as “Israeli aggression,” ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and work toward the release of PA tax revenues withheld by Israel.

In parallel, Saudi Arabia is engaging with the international community to encourage additional contributions to the PA, seeking to prevent its economic collapse and the potential destabilization of governance in Ramallah.