President Isaac Herzog spoke with Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, whose son-in-law, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, was murdered in the Sydney terror attack. President Herzog also called Tirosh Levi, the sister of Israeli citizen Gefen Bitton, who was seriously injured while heroically attempting to disarm the terrorists.

During his call with Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, the director of Chabad of Bondi and head of the Rabbinical Court in Sydney, President Herzog expressed his deepest condolences following the murder of his son-in-law, Rabbi Eli Schlanger. He wished a speedy recovery to Rabbi Eli Schlanger’s wife, Chaya, who was shot in the back and hospitalized along with their six-week-old baby, the youngest of their five children. President Herzog conveyed to Rabbi Ulman a message of strength and solidarity to the entire Jewish community of Sydney.

President Herzog also spoke with Tirosh Levi, the sister of Israeli citizen Gefen Bitton, who acted heroically by attempting to disarm the terrorists during the attack. Shot three times by the terrorists, Gefen remains hospitalized in serious condition. President Herzog praised his exceptional courage under fire and sent his wishes to Gefen for a swift recovery.

On behalf of the State of Israel, President Herzog extended his condolences to the families of all the victims and conveyed his wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured during the terror attack.