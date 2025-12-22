The government today (Monday) unanimously approved Defense Minister Israel Katz's proposal to shut down the military radio station Galai Tzahal.

According to the decision, the station will cease its operations by March 1, 2026, and a designated team in the Ministry of Defense will oversee the implementation process.

During the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support for the move, saying: "Today we bring the defense minister's proposal to abolish Galai Tzahal - a military station that broadcasts under the army's authority. I believe this only exists in North Korea and perhaps a few other countries, and we certainly don’t want to be one of them."

He added, "There have been repeated proposals to close down or privatize Galai Tzahal. I must say I am open to all these proposals because I believe in competition. It is time, and it's about time."

Katz said during the meeting that "the reality in which a radio station is operated in Israel, intended for the general public, by the army is an anomaly that doesn't exist in democratic countries. This anomaly creates a substantial difficulty for the IDF, which is involuntarily drawn into political discourse. The station's involvement in political content harms the IDF, its soldiers, and its unity. When the Israeli government decided to establish a military radio station, it intended for the station to serve as the voice and ear for IDF soldiers and their families. In practice, the station over the years has become a platform where many opinions are voiced, many of which criticize the IDF and its soldiers. Galai Tzahal no longer serves as the voice and ear for soldiers - it broadcasts political and divisive content that does not align with IDF values."

"In the last two years, throughout the war, many soldiers, citizens, and even bereaved families have complained numerous times that they feel the station does not represent them and even harms the war efforts and morale. Worse, our enemies interpret these messages as coming from the IDF."

Katz reminded that the establishment of Galai Tzahal was approved in 1950 as a temporary measure for only one year, and since then, no proper examination of its necessity had been conducted. "Over the years, defense ministers and IDF chiefs of staff have pointed out the ethical and structural difficulties of operating a political media body within the IDF. Everyone emphasized that soldiers engaging in political news contradict the principles of neutrality and statehood of the IDF. Furthermore, the station's activities create an inherent clash with the military hierarchy and the authority of command."

According to Katz, after the events of October 7, these difficulties became more pronounced, and therefore he appointed an advisory committee that reviewed the activities and recommended two alternatives: closing the news department or shutting down the entire station - with the first option facing significant legal challenges.

Katz announced that a team in the Ministry of Defense will lead the closure process, including arranging the terms of termination for the employees. Regarding the Galgalatz station, which will continue to operate, it was noted that the possibility of removing it from the IDF will be examined while preserving its unique character as a station focused on combating road accidents.