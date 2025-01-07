Brazilian police announced this morning (Tuesday) that the Israeli soldier, against whom a complaint was filed by the pro-Palestinian organization Hind Rajab Foundation is not wanted for investigation.

The Diaspora Ministry has laid the groundwork that led to the campaign by Minister Chikli, Brazilian congressman Bolsonaro, and global network activists against the organization.

As part of this, a comprehensive report was published on the foundation responsible for the prosecution of IDF soldiers globally. Among other details, the camp ign claims the foundation is headed by a former Hezbollah operative and terror supporter.

Additionally, Minister of the Diaspora and the Fight Against Antisemitism Amichai Chikli, sent a letter to the Brazilian congressman, Eduardo Bolsonaro, with important information that assisted in the fight to prevent the prosecution of the Israeli soldier.

"Public pressure and exposure of the terror supporters' organization succeeded. Thanks to the report from the Diaspora Ministry and aid from my friend Brazilian Congressman Bolsonaro, the entire world was exposed to a report that made waves and embarrassed the hostile regime of President Lula in Brazil," Chikli said.

He added, "We will not be deterred, silenced, or relent. We will continue to expose the ugly face of terror supporters and pursue all those trying to harm IDF soldiers and the State of Israel. The truth is with us - and it will prevail."