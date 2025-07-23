A woman from central Israel was arrested by the Shin Bet after allegedly conspiring with others to harm Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu using an explosive device.

The arrest took place about two weeks ago. Since then, the suspect has been released under restrictive conditions, including a ban on approaching government institutions and the Prime Minister.

Kan News reported that an indictment is expected to be filed against her on Thursday, accusing her of conspiracy to commit a crime and conspiracy to commit an act of terror.

Last year, during an anti-government protest at Kaplan Street, a left-wing protester was recorded calling for the assassination of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A right-wing man passing by asked the protesters: "What if Bibi doesn't want to resign, he was elected in democratic elections, and he is prime minister, he doesn't want to resign."

"We will see to it that they kill him," responded one of the protesters. The video spread on social media, and there have been calls for police to open an investigation and arrest the protester who called for Netanyahu's assassination.