During an anti-government protest at Kaplan Street on Saturday night, a left-wing protester was recorded calling for the assassination of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A right-wing man passing by asked the protesters: "What if Bibi doesn't want to resign, he was elected in democratic elections, and he is prime minister, he doesn't want to resign."

"We will see to it that they kill him," responded one of the protesters. The video spread on social media, and there have been calls for police to open an investigation and arrest the protester who called for Netanyahu's assassination.

At the beginning of August, an indictment was filed against a resident of Binyamina accused of threatening to murder Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lahav 433's Cyber Unit opened an investigation against the suspect in mid-July, on suspicion that he published a threat to murder Netanyahu on Telegram.

"Where is the Shin Bet to arrest me?" he wrote. "Here I am, saying this now: On Saturday night, I am killing Netanyahu."

He was brought before the Magistrates Court in Rishon Lezion for an extension of his arrest, and released under restrictive conditions, among them house arrest. Following this, Lahav 433 filed an indictment against the suspect this week, on charges of threats to murder.