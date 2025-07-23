LBC presenter James O’Brien has come under heavy criticism after reading aloud a message on air that echoed classic antisemitic tropes, including the claim that Jewish children in the UK are taught to view Arabs as subhuman.

During a segment of his show largely focused on Israel’s military actions in Gaza, O’Brien read out a listener's message suggesting that Jewish children attending “Shabbat school” were taught that “one Jewish life is worth thousands of Arab lives, and that Arabs are cockroaches to be crushed.”

The claim - which echoes the medieval antisemitic ‘blood libel’ trope - was aired just before the two-hour mark of O’Brien’s broadcast. Introducing the message, the host described it as an example of differing perspectives:

“I’m fascinated by objectivity… you do find yourself wondering how people can be looking at the same world… and arriving at such completely different conclusions.”

The message came from a listener named Chris in Oxford, who claimed his wife had encountered this teaching as a child in a “leafy Hertfordshire town.” O’Brien read it without challenging its authenticity or veracity.

Shortly afterward, LBC shared a video clip of the segment on social media with the caption:

“’At Shabbat school, my wife was taught that one Jewish life is worth a thousand Arab lives’. Listener Chris outlines to James O’Brien the ‘danger’ of ‘propaganda processes’ spreading.”

The clip was swiftly deleted following public outrage, particularly from British Jewish organisations.

Critics were quick to point out that there is no such institution as “Shabbat school” in the UK, though children may attend Jewish religious education classes known as cheder or Sunday school. Jewish groups condemned the broadcast as dangerous misinformation.

A Campaign Against Antisemitism spokesperson described the segment as “a modern blood libel on national radio,” saying:

“Were this about any other minority, O’Brien would have likely shut it down immediately. That he gave this falsehood a platform is deeply concerning.”

The spokesperson added that such rhetoric could incite hostility against Jews in the UK, stating:

“This reckless broadcasting may embolden those looking to target Jewish communities.”

The Community Security Trust (CST) also condemned the comments, calling the broadcast “absolutely disgusting” and “a vile new low.”

The Jewish Leadership Council described O’Brien’s uncritical reading of the message as “irresponsible and dangerous journalism,” especially at a time when Jewish schools and synagogues already require heightened security.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews announced it would seek a meeting with LBC executives over the broadcast.

“At a time of surging antisemitism, airing a blatant falsehood like this is unacceptable,” a spokesperson said. “There must be consequences. LBC should apologise and remove James O’Brien from the air.”

LBC and broadcasting regulator Ofcom have been contacted for comment.