A small bus overturned Monday near Nabi Musa, close to the town of Mitzpe Yeriho. MDA teams, assisted by IDF medical personnel, treated and evacuated 10 injured individuals.

Seven of the injured were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center in Jerusalem, including a 20-year-old man in moderate condition and suffering from a head injury, and six others who suffered light injuries.

Earlier, on Route 581 near the Magal Junction in the Sharon region, a 77-year-old man was killed in a collision between a private car and a bus. The bus driver sustained light injuries.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Mark Podorov and EMT Olfat Abu Juyyed described: "This was a horrific traffic accident between a bus and a private car. The private car suffered severe damage to the metal on its front. The driver of the private car was trapped, unconscious, with no heartbeat and not breathing, and suffering multisystem injuries. We were forced to declare his death at the scene."

On Route 6 near the Kesem Interchange, a female motorcycle rider of around 30 was seriously injured and evacuated to Beilinson Hospital.

In a collision between a tractor and a private vehicle on Route 232 near the Gvulot Junction in the Gaza border area, a 30-year-old man was critically injured and was airlifted to Soroka Medical Center. A man of about 60, who suffered serious injuries, was also evacuated from the scene.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured while riding an ATV in Reineh.