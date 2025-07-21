IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has decided in recent days to gradually release reservists from various combat zones.

The decision is due to the increasing burden on the IDF's combat reserve units, coupled with the fact that significantly more reservists have been called up since the beginning of 2025 than were initially planned.

According to a report by journalist Doron Kadosh on Galei Zahal, many reservists currently operating in the Gaza Strip will be released over the coming weeks, with only one new brigade expected to be called up in their place.

In Judea and Samaria, which until now has been held almost entirely by reserve battalions, regular forces will take over the majority of operations.

Similarly, along Israel’s northern borders with Lebanon and Syria, some reserve forces will be replaced by regular troops, though on a more limited scale.

Senior sources familiar with the decision say the move is intended to ease the growing strain and wear on reservists, whose operational load has significantly intensified in recent months.