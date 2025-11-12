Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced Wednesday that the expanded grants for IDF reservists, introduced during the Swords of Iron war, will continue to be paid through 2026, despite the expected end of emergency mobilization orders (Tzav 8) in the coming months.

The decision follows a series of discussions with professionals in the Finance Ministry and the defense establishment and comes after an agreement between the IDF and the Finance Ministry to transition from emergency call-ups to a more planned and pre-scheduled reserve system, as part of an amendment to the Reserve Duty Law.

Smotrich stressed, “Reservists and their families have shouldered two years overfilled with reserve duty, and the IDF is expected to call them up for additional rounds this year as well.” Therefore, he said, he does not intend to reduce the grants provided to them.

Beginning in January, a new model for summoning reservists is expected to take effect, as per the upcoming Arrangements Law. It will cap annual reserve service at 60-70 days, other than for commanding officers.

The change aims to allow both the army and the reservists to better plan ahead, as well as reduce disruptions to work and family life.

Despite the change in the call-up model, the Finance Ministry clarified that the grants introduced during the war will remain in effect and will not be reduced during the coming year.