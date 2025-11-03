IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir on Monday convened an operational forum with commanders of reserve combat troops at the rank of LTC and above, alongside the General Staff Forum.

From the remarks of the Chief of the General Staff: "Thirty years after the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, it is our duty in the IDF to remember the lessons of that period. As commanders, our responsibility is to safeguard the internal resilience of the IDF, even when there is disagreement outside, and to serve as an example of unity and statesmanship."

"We are now two years into an unprecedented, historic, multi-front war. You have acted with exceptional dedication. The reserve system has never before been mobilized for such an extended duration, across multiple arenas, while bearing such a heavy price - in fallen soldiers, and in body and spirit. This is a war of the entire army, a war of the people, with the reserves at its forefront. You have done so with immense sacrifice and spirit."

He added, "Last night, we received the bodies of three of our hostages who were taken during the battles of October 7th. We will not stop and will not rest until all of our deceased hostages are returned for burial."

"We are in a new phase, a critical transitional period and a systemic turning point. We are neither in full-scale war nor in routine. We have reached this stage from a position of great strength and unprecedented multi-front achievements.

"Before our eyes stands the deep failure and tragedy of October 7th, and before our eyes also stands the great achievements of the IDF since then. We have journeyed a painful path from failure to victory.

"After two years of continuous operations, I hope you will find time to care for yourselves and your families. I know this is easier said than done, as you continue to operate across all arenas. We will do everything possible to ease the burden and support you.

"Operational activity continues in certain arenas at a reduced intensity, enabling our troops to refresh and strengthen their foundations as we define the next stage. Whether stabilizing systematically or returning to combat, and the continued pursuit of victory and decisive results."