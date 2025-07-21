Pope Leo XIV on Sunday vehemently denounced the "barbarity" of the conflict in Gaza and called for an immediate cessation of the "indiscriminate use of force," days after an Israeli military strike impacted a Catholic church in the region, AFP reported.

Speaking at the conclusion of the Angelus prayer from Castel Gandolfo, his papal summer residence, Pope Leo stated, "I once again ask for an immediate end to the barbarity of the war and for a peaceful resolution to the conflict."

The Pontiff expressed "deep sorrow" regarding the attack on the Holy Family Church, which had been sheltering approximately 600 displaced individuals, including a significant number of children and dozens of people with special needs.

Pope Leo confirmed he had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the morning after Thursday's incident.

"This act, unfortunately, adds to the ongoing military attacks against the civilian population and places of worship in Gaza," Pope Leo remarked on Sunday. He further appealed to the global community, urging them "to observe humanitarian law and respect the obligation to protect civilians, as well as the prohibition of collective punishment, the indiscriminate use of force, and the forced displacement of populations."

An initial IDF inquiry into the church incident found that fragments from a shell fired during operational activity in the area hit the church mistakenly.

“The IDF directs its strikes solely at military targets and makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and religious structures, and regrets any unintentional damage caused to them,” the IDF explained last week.

In May, Pope Leo used his first Sunday address since his election as head of the Catholic Church to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

The Pope’s call for calm was consistent with the tone set by his predecessor, Pope Francis, who came under fire at times for siding with the Palestinian Arabs over Israel.

In late December, Pope Francis reiterated his condemnation of Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip, denouncing what he described the "cruelty" of the attacks for the second time in as many days.

Similar remarks made by the pope a day earlier were followed by criticism from the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

A spokesperson said Pope Francis’ comments were "particularly disappointing as they are disconnected from the true and factual context of Israel's fight against jihadist terrorism -- a multi-front war that was forced upon it starting on October 7."

"Enough with the double standards and the singling out of the Jewish state and its people," the spokesperson added.